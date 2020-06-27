CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics Committee

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt could find himself before the CWI Ethics Committee after a report was submitted to the body accusing him of breaches of the CWI Code of Ethics as well as a violation of the memorandum of association.

The committee is being chaired by Justice Winston Anderson and according to an article published in the Jamaica Gleaner, Anderson recently received a report in the form of a complaint from a CWI director which outlined several issues in relation to breaches of CWI’s Code of Ethics, arising from the now-controversial PKF consultants Business Situation Assessment and Financial Report.

It was understood that sections of the report stated that Skerritt violated Article 102 of the memorandum of association, allegedly, entering into a contractual engagement with PKF without the prior knowledge, approval, or authorisation of the CWI board of directors.

The report made mention of a second violation with regard to a breach of the Code of Ethics, Section 4, Subsection 4.1, where “… the President and the CEO refused and/or neglected to facilitate a reasonable request of a Director to receive information pertaining to the operations of CWI”.

Other breaches referred to were “the leaking and/or failure to keep the report confidential as well as the engagement in conduct giving rise to a conflict of interest.”

There was no timeline given with regard to the handling of the report by the CWI Ethics Committee, which comprises Chairman Anderson, Madam Justice Desire Bernard, Archbishop Donald Reece, Justice Stanley John, and Nellen Rogers-Murdoch. This is not the first time Skerritt has found himself in such situation.

Recently, Skerritt had to quash speculation linking the West Indies tour to England to a US$3 million loan to CWI by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May; this eventually became the subject of an International Cricket Council ethics inquiry.

Skerritt told Cricinfo that the loan was a “helping hand” given the direness of CWI’s financial situation, which was made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Skerritt said that CWI was transparent with ICC about the need for a short-term loan and ECB’s involvement.