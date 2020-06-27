Cops detain driver, impound car believed to be involved in Enmore hit and run

Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:15 AM
Police have impounded a car and arrested its driver for the alleged involvement in a hit and run accident at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD), which claimed the life of one teen and left another badly injured on a week ago.
The deceased 16-year-old Sheldon Major and his injured friend Christopher Pollard, 14 were reportedly struck down along Enmore Public Road at around 19:00 hrs last Sunday.
Cops were able to arrest a suspect yesterday after broken pieces of a number plate and other fragments of vehicle parts led them to a matching motorcar. Both the car and the suspect were located in Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Sources revealed that another individual, the owner of the car, is also in custody in connection with matter. On Sunday last, Pollard was accompanied on a visit to his grandmother by his friend. The teens reportedly left Pollard’s grandmother early that evening to head back to their respective homes in Enmore.
However, the lads never returned home. It was some time later during that evening relatives of the teens were informed that the boys were found lying motionless along the public road and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
They immediately made their way down to the hospital and learnt that Major was pronounced dead on arrival and Pollard was critical in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
A postmortem conducted on the dead teen revealed that the injuries sustained were consistent with that of an accident.
Meanwhile, Pollard, who regained consciousness sometime later, suffered a fractured hip, broken spine, and injuries to the chest and skull. Doctors have since discharged Pollard but relatives say that the boy is responsive but is currently unable to speak.
