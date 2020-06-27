City Mayor introduces rates and taxes amnesty for rest of year

City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, announced that individuals and businesses will not be required to pay rates and taxes for the rest of the year. The Mayor explained that the Mayor

and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown have decided that in keeping with its COVID-19 response all rates and taxes will be lifted from June 22.

A Thursday post on M&CC’s Facebook state that, “The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown is offering amnesty on interest on general rates for 2020 only. This amnesty takes effects from June 22, to December 30, 2020. The council is urging rates payers to make full use of this offer.”

With reference to the post, Mayor Narine told Kaieteur News, “We heard the cries of the people so we decided to extend the tax relief.” The Mayor added that the relief remains for the rest of the year even if the curfew or precautionary measures are lifted in the coming months.

The Mayor stressed that while the amnesty would be a great relief to individuals and businesses in the city, they are still required to pay their rates and taxes for the previous year and for the period before June 22 of this year. He urged persons and business owners to take advantage of the waiver.

“We care about our businesses and I meet with the councillors every Thursday to discuss and implement new ways in which we can help persons and businesses in the city,” Mayor Narine noted.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the office of the Town Clerk via telephone number 226-7717.