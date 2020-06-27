Brutally assaulted Cummings Lodge woman rescued by neighbours

By Sueann Wickham

A 56-year-old Cummings Lodge woman who was last Saturday brutally assaulted by a female relative has been rescued by neighbours.

According to Madonna Ghanie, President of Mommy’s Corner, an NGO that has been rendering assistance, the woman who goes simply by the name of ‘Ms. Jean’ suffered the attack last weekend, culmination of years of mistreatment.

Ms. Jean had been living with her father who was accommodating her brother, his wife and his stepchildren. While the woman did domestic work to support herself, she suffered, according to those who knew her situation, a litany of abusive acts committed by her relatives.

Finally, last week, the day before Father’s Day, a female relative with whom she lived beat her with a spade, lacerating her body and leaving a tooth painfully sticking through her chin. Two public-spirited residents from the area found her lying on the road helpless and whimpering and took her to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) to seek medical attention.

She was admitted but however released a day after, with doctors claiming that they could not remove the tooth and that she would have to seek help at a private facility. She claimed that the abuser was released from the station on Monday and went home only to start throwing verbal taunts at the still traumatized and injured woman. Ms. Jean was later accompanied by Ghanie to seek extraction of the tooth and procedures to remove infections that stemmed due to the rupture in her skin.

Following those events, a neighbour of the woman has since took her in as they feared that she would be in grave danger staying there. It was said that after the woman received medical attention and returned home, the abuser was still throwing derogatory remarks at her. The organization, Mommy’s Corner, along with the neighbour, decided that it would not be best for her to stay there and she has since permanently left the residence.

The injured woman was said to have placed a report at the Sophia Police Station but her attacker was released. It was also added that the police are awaiting another medical report from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation as the first medical was torn up by the husband of the abuser. They also destroyed much of her clothing in the process as well. A court date is yet to be announced so that the assailant could be charged.

Ms. Jean has since received clothing from a few local small businesses but is still pleading with the public for more assistance to sustain her, as she will not be able to work with her injuries. She is currently on a diet that is limited to liquids only since the beating left her with a deep wound in her mouth that does not support the chewing of foods. The woman is calling for the donation of healthy beverages such as Ensure, clothing items such as skirts and dresses and any other donations that will aid in her welfare. Interested persons can contact Ms. Ghanie at +592-618-5666.