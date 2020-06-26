Six APNU+AFC supporters charged for breaching COVID-19 measures

Six A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) members and supporters were yesterday hauled before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court for breaching the COVID-19 measures. The measures prohibit more than five persons from gathering in a public place/space.

Former Member of Parliament, Barbara Pilgrim; Director of Regional Health Services in Berbice Jevaughn Stephens; Berbice High School teacher, Kirk Fraser; Nurse Karen France; businesswoman; Pollyann Schultz and Kwesi Joseph all appeared in court yesterday.

The charge read that Stephens, France, Fraser, Joseph and Schultz on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam attended a social activity in breach of restriction contrary to section 2 (1) (a) of the COVID-19 emergency measures (No.2), No.53/2020 contrary to section 21 (2) of the public health Chapter 145. Pilgrim was charged for hosting the activity.

Schultz, France and Fraser pleaded guilty to the offence while Pilgrim, Joseph and Stephens pleaded not guilty. The trio that pleaded not guilty were granted bail in the sum of $10,000 each. The three others who pleaded guilty were also fined $10,000 each. They are all expected to make their next court appearance on July 14, 2020.

Stephens who had spoken to the media denied that he was present at the event and challenged the police to prove that he was. When asked where he was on the day in question, he said “that is for me to know.” Pilgrim also denied that she was the host of the activity.

Meanwhile, outside the court, throughout the morning, there were over 20 Coalition supporters, including Administrator of the Skeldon Hospital, Shurla Scott-Richardson, and Prime Minister Representative, Gobin Harbhajan, gathered along the roadside to show support. While such a gathering is also in breach of the COVID-19 restrictions police ranks who were present failed to intervene. The group of persons on several occasions taunted members of media from various media entities as they were executing their duties. Some of them were even heard ordering those charged to “don’t say a word” to the media.

On June 18, 2020 dozens of APNU+AFC supporters marched and protested through the streets of New Amsterdam and in front the GECOM office on Princess Elizabeth Road. The Commander of Region Six, Calvin Brutus, had told Kaieteur News that instructions were given to his Deputy to disperse the protest. However, the Deputy and other junior ranks were seen walking with the protestors rather than dispersing them. Brutus, when asked about this development had disclosed that he had asked his ranks to provide an explanation of why the protestors were not dispersed. He had also assured that charges would be laid against some of the protestors.