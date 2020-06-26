RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to Timothy Sandia

The ten cricket teams of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) on Sunday last named Timothy Sandia as the 2020 Walter Nero Father of the Year.

The Hampshire village businessman was rewarded after being nominated by the Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 team and seconded by the Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division team.

RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Vice President Mark Papannah, Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu and Office Manager Joel Pike visited the Sandia family to hand over the award.

The Walter Nero Memorial Award is sponsored by his five daughters – Karen, Sandra, Theresa, Jackie and Narcy in memory of their dad who died five years ago. Foster, stated that since its formation in September, 1990 by three times Guyana and Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the St. Francis Community Developers – the RHTY&SC has honoured a Father and Mother of the Year.

The main objectives are, to express thanks for their input into the club’s success, to acknowledge their contributions in the development of their child and to promote them as positive role models to the younger generation.

Sandia is the father of two children, the youngest, Jeremy being a member of the RHTY&SC. He has represented Berbice and Guyana at the junior levels and is considered one of the best cricketing talents in the club.

Jeremy Sandia is a left arm spinner and solid middle order batsman. Foster issued an appeal to fathers across Guyana to play a major role in the lives of their children and to encourage them to reject the evil ways of Satan.

He committed the club to continuing leading the battle to get youths to Say No to Drugs, Crime, Alcohol, Suicide and Tobacco. A humble Sandia stated that he was pleased to be honoured by the RHTY&SC and the cricket teams.

He congratulated the club on its outstanding work over the last 30 years and the role it has played in making a positive difference in the lives of youths including his son. The club also distributed 120 food hampers to less fortunate fathers as part of the Walter Nero Father’s Day Programme.

Meanwhile, the joint RHTY&SC/Berbice Cricket Board Corona Virus Crisis Response programme continues to be a success, with the distribution of over $4M worth of food hampers, personal items and cleaning detergents to less fortunate families across the entire coast.

Foster, who is also the BCB President has spearheaded the project and has visited each sub-association to hand over the supplies. The programme was launched in April with the objective of handing over 500 hampers but it has since surpassed over 1500 hampers.

Bounty Farm Ltd. has also donated over 1000 lbs of chicken products, which were distributed to homes by the team. Over $200,000 worth of cleaning detergents were also shared out to several public institutions including Port Mourant Public Hospital, Port Mourant NDC and Rose Hall Town Council.

Several families also received special assistance on request including a Port Mourant family, whose house was destroyed by fire. A wide cross section of Berbicians and cricket clubs have supported and Foster extended gratitude to them.

Major donors have include, NAMILCO, Bakewell, CIDI, Bounty Farm Ltd., Food for the Poor, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Ravi Etwaroo (Criczone USA), Dr. Puran Singh, Mortimer George and Big ‘B’ Restaurant among others.

The RHTY&SC has to date been the biggest contributor to the hampers project under its charity project.