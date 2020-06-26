Norway says declaration must be based on recount numbers

Pressure from international countries continues to mount for a “fair and transparent” end to Guyana’s current political situation, one referred to as the longest elections since the 90’s.

This time, The Kingdom of Norway, one of Guyana’s major financiers in the fight against climate change has weighed in on the current political situation and called for the end to Guyana’s electoral process using the figures amassed from the national recount.

Those figures would grant a victory to the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections. Once declared the victor, PPP/C Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali will be poised to become Guyana’s ninth President.

Norwegian Ambassador, Nils Martin Gunneng posted to his twitter “#Norway joins the call for a fair and transparent conclusion of the Guyana Elections.”

“The declaration of the election result” Gunneng stated “must be based on the national recount, as witnessed by the CARICOM Scrutinizing Team”.

The Norwegian Ambassador was in full support of the statements made by CARICOM Chair, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Ambassadors from the ABCE countries, chiding GECOM Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, for submitting his final report using alternative figures from that of the recount.

Those figures simultaneously dumped 115,844 votes.

The recount figures show that the PPP won with a total of 233,336 votes. The A Partnership For National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition managed to attain 217,920 and the Tri-party Joinder – A New And United Guyana (ANUG), The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and The New Movement (TMN) – 5,214 votes.

However, Lowenfield’s new figures instead, puts the APNU+AFC Coalition in the lead with a one-seat majority in Parliament with 171,825 votes. According to his report, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) got 166,343 votes.

The Kingdom of Norway had in 2019, released $393.4M Norwegian Kroner or $9.1B (US$45M) to the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund, administered by the World Bank for climate aid and other approved projects. But in March, when the country became engrossed in a political impasse, the country halted the release of those funds. It is expected that further funding will be released when a legitimate government is in place.