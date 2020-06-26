New Manari Concrete Bridge opens to light vehicular traffic

The GYD$160Million Manari Concrete Bridge along the Linden-Lethem Trail was on Tuesday open to accommodate light vehicular traffic.

This Manari Bridge project which begun in October of last year is considered almost complete after the test results cleared it for light traffic.

A test, called a Cube Strong test, was conducted last week to determine if the newly constructed bridge can withstand high levels of compression.

The Regional Engineer of Region Nine said that the test results have proven the pounds per square inch (PSI) used to construct the bridge is sufficient enough to withstand pressure.

Nevertheless, the newly constructed bridge will only accommodate bicycles, cars, motorcycles, ATVs, minibuses and small unladen canters for now.

A period of 28 days is given for the bridge to be assessed and for a section of casting to be completed. When this time-frame is up then the authorities will allow heavier vehicles to use the Bridge.