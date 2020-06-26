Latest update June 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Manari Concrete Bridge opens to light vehicular traffic

Jun 26, 2020 News 0

The GYD$160Million Manari Concrete Bridge along the Linden-Lethem Trail was on Tuesday open to accommodate light vehicular traffic.

The new Manari Concrete Bridge

This Manari Bridge project which begun in October of last year is considered almost complete after the test results cleared it for light traffic.
A test, called a Cube Strong test, was conducted last week to determine if the newly constructed bridge can withstand high levels of compression.
The Regional Engineer of Region Nine said that the test results have proven the pounds per square inch (PSI) used to construct the bridge is sufficient enough to withstand pressure.
Nevertheless, the newly constructed bridge will only accommodate bicycles, cars, motorcycles, ATVs, minibuses and small unladen canters for now.
A period of 28 days is given for the bridge to be assessed and for a section of casting to be completed. When this time-frame is up then the authorities will allow heavier vehicles to use the Bridge.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to Timothy Sandia

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to...

Jun 26, 2020

The ten cricket teams of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) on Sunday last named Timothy Sandia as the 2020 Walter Nero Father of the...
Read More
GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych course

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych...

Jun 25, 2020

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass roots Coach

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal 2020 Father of the Year

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB and RHTYSC, MS makes donation to Cricket Development in West Berbice

BCB and RHTYSC, MS makes donation to Cricket...

Jun 25, 2020

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with...

Jun 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019