Con deh in some of dem con-tracts

Jun 26, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Guvment sharing out money like Wild West…. to dem con-tractors.
Imagine dem nah gat time fuh share out hampers to dem poor people wha live pun sea dam, reserve and squatting area. But dem giving dem con-tractors millions of dollars above wha dem con-tractor bid. Instead of giving contract to de lowest bidder, dem overpaying de highest bidder.
Something nah smell right about dah. It smell just like de dump site con-tract wha guvment pay out more dan a billion dollar based pun a lil lawyer letter.
Is like if yuh ask a man give you an estimate fuh build a shed. And when de man submit de estimate, you decide fuh pay he far more dan wha he ask fuh.
Who you know does pay somebody rent, den tun around and spend billions of dollars fuh nice-up de place?
Imagine de guvment spending more than a billion dollars pun a rundown hotel and yet dem gat fuh pay rent.
And pun tap of dat, dem paying de rent even though dem seh dem compulsorily acquiring de property in de public interest.
While all of dem billions ah spend, de poor people man catching hell. Dem still waiting fuh Lil Joe and Na-Ga- Nuttin’-Much-Fuh-Do fuh send dem some hampers.
Dem boys seh instead of some of dem going pun de Ben-cook radio and talking fart, dem should be helping de poor with hamper.
De Waterfall bossman share out more hamper dan de CDC. And he nah talk about it or put it in he paper. He tek he own money and he help people.
But some ah dem kavacamites in guvment sharing out con-tract instead… to dem friends.
Talk half and wait fuh see when de wuk gun done.

