Bartica confirms first COVID-19 case – as total cases increase to 215

Bartica has now recorded its first COVID-19 case. This is among six new cases the country has recorded bringing the country’s total to 215.

Sharing details about the Bartica case, Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Seven, Dr. Edward Sagala, revealed that the male patient has a travel history to Oku in the Mazaurni Mining District and has been transferred to an isolation facility in Georgetown for further management and care. Samples from 10 individuals who were in contact with the patient were also sent to Georgetown for testing, he revealed. These results are expected to be returned before the end of the week.

Dr. Sagala in his release noted, “we continue to remind the Bartica Community again that COVID-19 is a real danger and has not disappeared, and will not do so soon. This disease spreads like wildfire and it kills. As such, we remind everyone to continue to seriously observe ALL the advisories, including hand-washing, wearing of masks, social distancing and observing the curfew.”

Residents are also urged to comply with all measures put in place and to take the necessary precautions, and to get tested if so required.

Earlier this year an individual tested positive for the virus in Bartica, however, the individual had contacted the virus in Aranka also in Region Seven but travelled to Bartica where the test was done.

Over the last few days there has been an alarming increase in cases in the interior regions. To date, 73 persons have tested positive from Regions One and Seven with Region One accounting for 42 cases and Aranka in Region Seven 31.

Meanwhile, during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said of 84 tests that were conducted there are six new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 215. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12 while 108 persons have recovered. There are also 95 active cases in institutional isolation, 16 in institutional quarantine and one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

To date Guyana has conducted 2,355 tests of which 2,140 came back negative.

On the global level, the World Health Organization list the total number of cases at

9, 129,146 with 473,797 deaths, while in the Region of the Americas, the total number of cases is listed at 4,507, 006 with 226,504 deaths.