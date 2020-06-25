Road deaths climb to seventy, bikers account for 30 victims

Motorcyclists account for 30 of the 70 road accident victims for this year.

This was disclosed by Traffic Chief Linden Isles, who says that this high number of deaths is due to the presence of more motorcyclists on the roadways, and the fact that many riders refuse to wear helmets.

He pointed to the fact that many of the victims suffered head injuries.

The Traffic Department recorded 53 road deaths for a similar period last year.

Isles described recent days as “horrible”, in which four people, including a police sergeant, perished last Sunday.

Three of the victims were motorcyclists.

At around 15:00 hrs last Sunday, 19-year-old Mickle Jones of Middle Road Pourderoyen, West Bank Demerara and 21-year-old Shar Scott of Samaroo Dam Pourderoyen, died after their motorcycles crashed into a car.

That same day, Sergeant Lakhan Persaud, 24, died after his car swerved off the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo. He crashed into three parked vehicles.

And around 19:00 hrs that night, Sheldon Major, 16, was killed when an unidentified vehicle struck the motorcycle he and his 14-year-old cousin Christopher Pollard were riding.

Police are still to apprehend the driver.