Region One sets up isolation tents as space runs out in Moruca

Health authorities of Region One, North West District (NWD) in conjunction with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) are now setting up eight isolation tents in Moruca as space runs out at other facilities.

The tents were installed yesterday at Sheba Ground, Santa Rosa, Moruca and are said to be equipped with special sanitization sensors.

Senior Response officer of the CDC Captain Salim October told Kaieteur News that the eight tents were donated by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). He said that they will increase the capacity to isolate Covid-19 infected patients.

“This new tent facility will serve as a back-up isolation centre to the Aquero Guest House and the Moruca District Hospital.”

October added that the tents will be monitored and managed by health officials attached to the district hospital. He explained that the number of infected persons to be isolated at Sheba Ground will be determined by the region’s Health authorities.

Reliable sources told Kaieteur News that Santa Rosa’s capacity to isolate Covid-19 cases is currently overwhelmed.

Authorities are currently grappling to find more space, according to sources.

However, Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region One, Dr. Steven Chefoon declined to confirm these reports, but said that a press release will be issued.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Boyle also told Kaieteur News that she is awaiting an update on the situation at Santa Rosa.

The DCMO added that if the reports are true then “government buildings in the Moruca district will have to be converted and used as isolation centres”.

Moruca recorded its first case on May 21, when a former school teacher died of Covid-19.

Since then, there has been a significant increase in cases. The Education Ministry subsequently stated that 11 teachers from that district had tested positive.

Within days of this announcement, Moruca reported 18 more positive cases taking the total to 45 in the region.

This has now increased to 48 with three more new cases in the region.