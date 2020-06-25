Lowenfield’s actions contrary to fundamental principles of 54- states of the Commonwealth

– Secretary General says

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield’s attempt to alter the results of the National Recount to favour the APNU+AFC coalition, has met the ears of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Baroness Patricia Scotland, who has responded to say that his report is contrary to the fundamental principles of the 54-state family, enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

Democracy is one of the core values and principles of the Commonwealth, as declared in its charter.

“The Commonwealth Charter recognises the inalienable right of individuals to participate in democratic processes, in particular through free and fair elections in shaping the society in which they live and for this right to be protected and respected,” Scotland noted.

“It has recently been reported,” Scotland said, “that the Chief Elections Officer has presented results to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that do not reflect that which was certified at the end of the recount process.”

The recount has shown the PPP/C to have won the General Election with 233,336 votes, ahead of APNU+AFC’s 217,920 votes. Lowenfield has presented an unjustified revision of the results of the recount, which seeks to place victory into the hands of the APNU+AFC coalition, and disenfranchise 115,844 voters.

Scotland said that this is concerning, and called on all stakeholders to ensure that their duty to a fair and transparent political process is upheld.

“Guyana is a valued member of our Commonwealth family,” Scotland said.

In this regard, as well, she said that there are consequences to be considered, to Guyana’s reputation as a democratic country, if Lowenfield’s departure from the results of the recount is allowed to stand.

Scotland welcomed the statement by CARICOM Chair, Mia Mottley, made yesterday, which touted the integrity of the CARICOM report which pronounced that Guyana’s elections were credible and that the recount results are “completely acceptable”.

“The CARICOM Report was clear,” Scotland said, “that the recount results represented the will of the people of Guyana as expressed on 2 March 2020 when they exercised their right to vote.”

She commended the Guyanese people for their continued patience and peace, and encouraged them to continue in that manner.

Photo saved as Commonwealth

Caption: