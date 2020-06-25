Former security guard in video not back in custody; reporting daily to police – Commander

Police Commander of Region Four (A) Superintendent Phillip Azore has clarified that security guard Jermaine Kingston is not in custody.

Rather, he has been reporting daily to the police.

Kaieteur News had incorrectly reported that the security guard, who allegedly posed with high-powered weapons while making comments that appeared to incite violence, was back in custody. The report had suggested that he was rearrested after his release last Sunday.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, was on Sunday served with an order to release Kingston, since the statutory 72 hours of detention had passed and no application was made to extend the period.

Joshua Marcus, through attorney-at-law Everton Lammy Singh, made an application of habeas corpus in favour of Kingston. The matter was heard by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall via Zoom.

She ruled that Kingston should be immediately released and that costs of $150,000 be awarded to the applicant.

The 26-year-old Kingston was recently employed at the Nazerdeen Mohamed (NM) Security firm.

He had not yet been allowed to carry a firearm as was merely manning the front gate at the time.

Police arrested him on June 17 last following the circulation of an online video in which he appeared to be posing with several high-powered weapons, while apparently making comments that seemed to incite violence.

Police also seized several high-powered rifles from NM Security Firm’s Berbice location.

Officials at the security firm have denied that the weapons seen in the video are theirs. A senior official stated that Kingston was a ‘gate man’ at the Jumbo-Jet who sanitized customers.

The suspect had only been working with NM Security Services for about three months.

He was previously employed as a security guard and authorised to carry weapons with KGM Security.