COVID-19 task force seeks 20 repatriated Guyanese who gave incorrect contact information

Latest update June 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health has discovered that some of the persons that were stranded in other Caribbean countries and begged the authorities to be repatriated have provided incorrect contact information to the COVID-19 task force.
The task force made an announcement which stated that they are trying to contact some of the passengers and that more than 20 of the 100 Guyanese who returned to Guyana on Friday and Saturday gave misinformation.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, told Kaieteur News that some of the passengers who returned to Guyana over the weekend gave the task force wrong phone numbers and addresses. Dr. Boyle explained, “Some gave phone numbers but when we call we are not getting onto them…while others gave us wrong addresses.”
The DCMO added that only two persons have reached out to them since the task force made it public that some of the passengers gave misleading data.
“Two persons have since reached out to us…a man told us that his phone is destroyed that’s why we were unable to contact him,” Dr. Boyle said.
Dr. Boyle said that they are hoping that when the names of the persons are published, the passengers reach out to the task force. Dr. Boyle also stated that the persons who the task force is unable to contact could put their families at risk.
The first repatriated flight arrived in Guyana on Friday and the second flight on Saturday carried more than a hundred Guyanese who were stranded in other Caribbean countries. The repatriated flights were granted after months of the passengers pleading with the authorities to allow them to return home.
The names of the persons who returned on the repatriated flights are:
1. Richard Persaud
2. Troy Simon
3. Andre Hally
4. Gordon Dufort
5. Shawn Hopkinson
6. Shondell Sampson
7. Ivan Graham
8. Debra Barrow-Graham
9. Benn Michelle
10. Prince Berkshire
11. Onica Barclay
12. Marisa Alana Edwards
13. Gowmattie Singh
14. Ina Dorita Cheddie
15. Saleema Christine
16. Bevon France
17. Vonetta Throne
18. Vaneeta Adojhea
19. Edward Ramroop
20. Chilhu Yeapersaud
21. Madramuthu Viramuthu
22. Karen Wilson Bruce
23. Chatram Ram
24. Marlene Handat
The task force is urging these persons to contact the Ministry of Public Health immediately.
