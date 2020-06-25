Latest update June 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops release suspects in Tain pensioner’s murder

Jun 25, 2020 News 0

The four men who were arrested in connection with the murder of 83-year-old Chandradai Bhudu have been released.

Killed: Chandradai Bhudu

Police have been unable to unearth any evidence linking them to the crime.
This publication was told that while the woman’s home was ransacked, it was impossible to determine if anything was missing.
Bhudu was found dead in her bedroom in the bottom flat of her two storey wooden home at Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. Her limbs, mouth and neck were tied with pieces of cloth and her nose was bleeding when she was discovered by a neighbour who would normally help her with chores and cook for her.
The entire building was ransacked.
Used latex rubber gloves were found at the scene. Their presence suggested that the killers may have worn them to avoid leaving prints.
A post mortem revealed that she died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head. Her nephew, Ashton Deonarine had told the media that she was robbed and beaten twice before.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych course

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych course

Jun 25, 2020

As the world celebrated Olympic Day on Tuesday with countless talks, online classes, seminars, trivia and demonstrations, PanAm Sports has chose that day to launch for the first time in history a...
Read More
Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass roots Coach

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal 2020 Father of the Year

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB and RHTYSC, MS makes donation to Cricket Development in West Berbice

BCB and RHTYSC, MS makes donation to Cricket...

Jun 25, 2020

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with...

Jun 24, 2020

Cricketers back home from T&T

Cricketers back home from T&T

Jun 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Land belongs to the people

    The lands which are held by the State, whether through a public corporation or otherwise, essentially belong to the people.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019