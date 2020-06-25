Cops release suspects in Tain pensioner’s murder

The four men who were arrested in connection with the murder of 83-year-old Chandradai Bhudu have been released.

Police have been unable to unearth any evidence linking them to the crime.

This publication was told that while the woman’s home was ransacked, it was impossible to determine if anything was missing.

Bhudu was found dead in her bedroom in the bottom flat of her two storey wooden home at Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. Her limbs, mouth and neck were tied with pieces of cloth and her nose was bleeding when she was discovered by a neighbour who would normally help her with chores and cook for her.

The entire building was ransacked.

Used latex rubber gloves were found at the scene. Their presence suggested that the killers may have worn them to avoid leaving prints.

A post mortem revealed that she died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head. Her nephew, Ashton Deonarine had told the media that she was robbed and beaten twice before.