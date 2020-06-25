Cops release suspects in Tain pensioner’s murder

Latest update June 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The four men who were arrested in connection with the murder of 83-year-old Chandradai Bhudu have been released.
Police have been unable to unearth any evidence linking them to the crime.
This publication was told that while the woman’s home was ransacked, it was impossible to determine if anything was missing.
Bhudu was found dead in her bedroom in the bottom flat of her two storey wooden home at Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. Her limbs, mouth and neck were tied with pieces of cloth and her nose was bleeding when she was discovered by a neighbour who would normally help her with chores and cook for her.
The entire building was ransacked.
Used latex rubber gloves were found at the scene. Their presence suggested that the killers may have worn them to avoid leaving prints.
A post mortem revealed that she died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head. Her nephew, Ashton Deonarine had told the media that she was robbed and beaten twice before.
Jun 25, 2020As the world celebrated Olympic Day on Tuesday with countless talks, online classes, seminars, trivia and demonstrations, PanAm Sports has chose that day to launch for the first time in history a...
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
My belief is that the CCJ will rule against APNU+AFC. I don’t know what orders are being asked for. If the CCJ upholds... more
The lands which are held by the State, whether through a public corporation or otherwise, essentially belong to the people.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Three U.S. Senators, who have done little to advance the interests of the Caribbean and with whom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]