Constitutional provisions on protecting national assets not being honoured Conservationist, Int’l Lawyer

By Kiana Wilburg

Article 36 of the Constitution clearly states that the well-being of the nation depends upon preserving clean air, fertile soils, pure water, and the rich diversity of plants, animals and eco-systems. But when one considers this provision alongside the treatment of Guyana’s oil assets, two of Guyana’s key transparency advocates are of the firm

belief that the said constitutional provision in being honoured is breached.

The two women making this point during a recent interview on Kaieteur Radio’s programme, Guyana’s Oil and You, were Conservationist Mrs. Annette Arjoon-Martins and International Lawyer, Melinda Janki. They were in agreement that enough is

not being done to ensure ExxonMobil’s operations are not a clear and present danger to Guyana’s environment.

In providing her perspective, Arjoon-Martins said, “I believe we have done extremely poorly on this front. If you look at the three Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) that were done by ExxonMobil for their three projects (Liza One, Liza Two and Payara), it is clear that they have not had the most basic and rudimentary baseline studies done.”

The Conservationist argued that without these studies, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the country at large, is unable to understand the animal life that is at risk once the three projects are brought on board.

“If you don’t know what is there, then you have no idea of what compensation the country is entitled to when they are damaged…I think in the years we have attended consultations on these EIAs, and we highlighted this problem, it is a crying shame that it is not corrected,” the Conservationist stated.

As for Melinda Janki, she said that it is time the EPA starts using the powers entrusted in it by its governing legislation and hold ExxonMobil and other oil companies accountable for their actions. Expounding further, the attorney-at-law said, “…The Act gives the EPA great powers but they are not being used. It is not being enforced as it should…There is no reason for example, why ExxonMobil should be allowed to burn over nine billion cubic feet of gas and still operate. The EPA is accepting that it’s happening because of mechanical issues…” The international lawyer said that the EPA needs to stop accepting excuses from ExxonMobil and ensure there is corporate accountability. Further to this, the lawyer said that the EPA needs to ensure it has a 24/7 presence on the Liza Destiny so that it can avoid being in a position of simply accepting ExxonMobil’s version of what is happening offshore Guyana.

IMPROVING PERMIT

When the Environmental Protection Agency learnt last year that ExxonMobil was releasing toxic chemicals into the atmosphere by burning significant amounts of gas, it did not believe that the situation would go beyond a few days, much less closing in on six months.

Head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Vincent Adams had told Kaieteur News that he was indeed embarrassed by the way things have panned out and promised to ensure more accountability, starting with the closing of loopholes which allowed ExxonMobil to flare in the first place.

According to the permit, ExxonMobil is allowed to flare or burn some amount of associated gas during the start up of its operations. However, the permit is silent on what action the EPA should take if the operator experiences mechanical issues during start up.

In light of this loophole, ExxonMobil was allowed to burn associated gas while working towards fixing its “mechanical issues” being experienced with the gas compressor system for the Liza Destiny oil vessel.

Dr. Adams revealed that ExxonMobil has been informed that such loopholes in its current permit will be closed. He also said that future permits will also have much tighter and clearer conditions for flaring.

The EPA Head said, “The flaring is now down to about 12 million cubic feet of gas per day. It is not where it should be but we are taking action…”

