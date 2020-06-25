Latest update June 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

An election coup tekkin place

Jun 25, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem boys seh…

A chicken see a goat running down the road at top speed. De chicken tun to de goat and ask: “Why are you running?”
De goat reply: “The po-lice arresting all pigs.”
“But you are not a pig,” replied the chicken.
“Dat is true,” says the goat…. “But it will take 20 years to prove that in a Guyanese court.”
Upon hearing dat, de chicken buss a sprint too.
Dem boys seh de election case gon drag out lang, lang.
Some of dem Ministers already pack up dem stuff and seh goodbye to dem senior staff.
But it look like dem gon gat to be giving instruction from home because de election results still in court and it nah look like it gon finish any time soon.
Dem boys rememba wha Keith De Row- lee talk. He talk dat yuh does gat to be concern when elections become court matter.
Dem boys seh dat what we witnessing in Guyana is an election coup. It is the most brazen and barefaced attempt to steal an election.
Dem boys believe dat nuff people and institutions dun get taint and compromise.
But dem boys nah running. Dem staying right hay wheh dem navel string bury.
Dem know dat de rightful winner of de elections gon eventually be declared.
People can huff and puff all dem want. Yuh can’t defy de world and get away with it. Two big lady done talk yesterday. De Caricom lady talk and de Commonwealth Lady talk. Dem nah mekkin joke. Dem send dem people hay and now it look like GEE-Cum trying fuh mek dem a fool. But is only a matter of time before dem visa get pull and bankbooks get freeze.
Talk half and remember who laugh last does laugh de loudest.

