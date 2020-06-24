South America U-23 Championships doubtful this year

Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
In January this year, the head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, had confirmed with Kaieteur Sport that Guyana will be hosting the ninth edition of the biennial South American under-23 athletics championship this September, but according to the administrator now, the running off of that competition seems unlikely for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the political climate in Guyana.
World Athletics had announced the restart of the competitive season from as early as August but the control of the coronavirus in the region and the current political situation in Guyana is making things a bit more difficult for the AAG to adequately plan the event that would’ve seen in excess of 300 athletes participating.
Hutson was quoted telling the media that even if the AAG do manages to successfully put the necessary systems in place for the hosting of the event, Consudatle (the South American Athletics Confederation) will most likely vote against the staging of the event this year, during their next virtual meeting.
Hutson pointed out Brazil’s alarming rates of COVID-19 cases coupled with a few other South American nations’ inability to control the spread of the virus as a possible deterrence to hosting as scheduled.
Meanwhile, on the local scene, the AAG is looking to host at least three track & field meets by August month end, namely, the National Senior Championships (August 8-9), National Youth & Junior Championship (TBA) and a road race on either July 19 or 26, pending the approval from the National Covid-19 task force.
Currently, the South American 10k scheduled for November is still on the books and the association is waiting for Courts Guyana Inc. to reopen its doors so they can discuss the possibility of the most lucrative and longest running 10k event in Guyana; the Courts 10k, continuing this year.
