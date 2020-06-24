Policeman succumbs to injuries days after accident that killed pedal cyclist

The Guyana Police Force lost one of its ranks yesterday after he succumbed to injuries he sustained following an accident at Number 68 Public road that also killed a pedal cyclist.

Corporal Navindra Jodhan, 30, who never regained consciousness after the accident on June 14, 2020 died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday at approximately 11:30 hrs. While news came as a shock to many of his friends, relatives and colleagues, Jodhan was said to have been in a vegetative state and was hospitalized in an unconscious state.

A post mortem is expected to be done shortly at GPHC.

Initial reports by this publication had detailed that on the June 14, 2020 Jodhan collided with pedal cyclist Malchan “Rasta” Ramdhanny on the Number 68 Public Road. Both men were rushed to the Skeldon Hospital but Ramdhanny was pronounced dead on arrival and Jodhan was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Because of the state Jodhan was in, he was taken to the GPHC.

Reports are that Ramdhanny was proceeding north along the western side of the road with his bicycle ahead of the motorcycle Jodhan was riding. Jodhan, who was a short distance behind a motorcar, was travelling at an alleged fast rate when the motorcar passed the pedal cyclist who reportedly made a sudden turn into the path of the motorcycle in an attempt to cross the road from west to east.

Jodhan was attached to the Anti-Crime Unit of the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam and was also a part of a bikers’ crew from Berbice while Ramdhanny worked as a Laborour to support his family.