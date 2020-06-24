Labourer jailed for wounding Wismar businessman

On Monday, one week after he was sentenced for robbing a Wismar businessman, Keon Harlequin, a labourer also known as “Peas” of One Mile, Wismar, Linden, was given an additional one year jail sentence for wounding the same businessman.

Harlequin appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was virtually charged. He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on June 11, 2020, at One Mile, Wismar, Linden, he unlawfully wounded Herbert Campbell.

Last week Monday, days after 22-year-old Kevin Batson of 161 First Alley, Wismar, was shot dead after he and Harlequin gun-butted and robbed a businessman, Harlequin was arraigned before the court where he was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment for the offences.

Harlequin made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, when the two charges: armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition – were read to him. He pleaded guilty.

The charges stated that on June 10, 2020 at One Mile, Wismar, Linden, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, they robbed businessman Herbert Campbell of a wallet and a cell phone.

On the same date and at the same location, Harlequin had in his possession an unlicensed firearm and matching rounds of ammunition despite not being a licensed firearm holder.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Harlequin and Batson went to “Sadam” Hardware Store and ordered a garden rake and opted to pay before the items were delivered.

Batson then allegedly whipped out a handgun and relieved a salesperson of his valuables. The men then attempted to make good their escape, when the businessman pursued them.

In an attempt to scare the businessman, Batson opened fire and the businessman pulled out his licensed pistol and returned fire. It was then that Batson was shot. His body was later discovered in some nearby bushes with the businessman’s cell phone, a sum of cash, a quantity of marijuana and several other items.

However, Harlequin managed to escape but was later apprehended while hiding in a house at Victory Valley, Wismar. A search was carried out on Harlequin’s person and an unlicensed pistol with two live rounds of ammunition, a toque, gloves, dove spray, and several other items were discovered.

He was cautioned, arrested and charges were later instituted against him. After listening to the facts of the charge, Magistrate Fortune sentenced Harlequin to three years imprisonment on both charges. The charges will run concurrently.