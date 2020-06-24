Guyanese, media worker killed in Barbados cutlass attack

(NationNews) – SHOCK AND SADNESS spread across Barbados yesterday after two men – one a construction worker, the other a NATION photographer – were killed within minutes of each other in a bloody cutlass attack on the grounds of the former residence of the Anglican Bishop of Barbados.

The double murder, which took place on the abandoned property at Bishop’s Court, St Michael, claimed the lives of 25-year-old Christoff Griffith, of Laynes Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael, a photographer at the NATION since 2014, and 51-year-old maintenance worker Glenroy James, of Grazettes, St Michael.

James, a sub-contractor with A&B Maintenance, had reached the secluded location ahead of the other members of the company after arrangements to meet there to carry out excavation work commissioned by property owners, the Anglican Diocese.

Crew members soon discovered a murder in progress as James, a Guyanese who moved here more than 20 years ago, had been attacked and killed by an unknown assailant. They reported the matter, moved to the roadside and awaited the arrival of lawmen.

As reports of the discovery of the body spread, a news team from the NATION that included Griffith, in typical despatch, responded, with the young photojournalist arriving ahead of police and his partner for the day, reporter Carlos Atwell.

It was while responding to the initial report about James that the police came upon Griffith’s body.

Public relations officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, later said they received the report around 11 a.m. from the contracted workers who had come across James’ body.

“We received a report from workers from A&B Maintenance, who were in the area doing some planned excavation. They reported they had come across a body. Upon investigating, the officers confirmed this but upon further investigation, also came across a second body . . . that of Griffith,” he said, telling the media it was not a pretty sight.

It was the first time in living memory a journalist had been killed in Barbados in the line of duty.

When Atwell arrived, he met Griffith’s father, Sergeant Christopher Griffith, exiting the area just before it was cordoned off. The distraught officer was said to have responded to the incident, only to discover his son dead. (CA)