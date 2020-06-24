Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jun 24, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

Jun 24, 2020

BBC Sport – Top-level cricket was played for the first time in the world since March as West Indies began their intra-squad warm-up match at Old Trafford. Kraigg Brathwaite, captaining his...
Read More
Cricketers back home from T&T

Cricketers back home from T&T

Jun 24, 2020

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this year

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this...

Jun 24, 2020

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

Jun 23, 2020

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder Should join dad as father/son pair to play FC Cricket

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder...

Jun 23, 2020

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019