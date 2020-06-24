Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

Jun 24, 2020 Sports 0

BBC Sport – Top-level cricket was played for the first time in the world since March as West Indies began their intra-squad warm-up match at Old Trafford.

Shai Hope made a century in each innings in West Indies’ memorable win at Headingley in 2017. (Getty Images)

Kraigg Brathwaite, captaining his team, scored 84 and Shai Hope 83 in a total of 275 on the first day of the three-day game in Manchester.
Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel took three wickets for the side led by West Indies skipper Jason Holder.
The three-Test series against England will start on 8 July.
Originally due to be played in June, it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played behind closed doors in bio-secure environments at Southampton and Old Trafford.
After this practice game, West Indies will play another internal four-day match at Old Trafford, while England will have their own three-day intra-squad match in Southampton starting on 1 July.
Gabriel is officially only on the list of reserves as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Holder, rated as the number one all-rounder in Test cricket, did not bowl because of a minor ankle injury.
There has been no international cricket since Australia beat New Zealand in a behind-closed-doors one-day international in Sydney on 13 March.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

Jun 24, 2020

BBC Sport – Top-level cricket was played for the first time in the world since March as West Indies began their intra-squad warm-up match at Old Trafford. Kraigg Brathwaite, captaining his...
Read More
Cricketers back home from T&T

Cricketers back home from T&T

Jun 24, 2020

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this year

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this...

Jun 24, 2020

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

Jun 23, 2020

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder Should join dad as father/son pair to play FC Cricket

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder...

Jun 23, 2020

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019