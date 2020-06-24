England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
BBC Sport – Top-level cricket was played for the first time in the world since March as West Indies began their intra-squad warm-up match at Old Trafford.
Kraigg Brathwaite, captaining his team, scored 84 and Shai Hope 83 in a total of 275 on the first day of the three-day game in Manchester.
Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel took three wickets for the side led by West Indies skipper Jason Holder.
The three-Test series against England will start on 8 July.
Originally due to be played in June, it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played behind closed doors in bio-secure environments at Southampton and Old Trafford.
After this practice game, West Indies will play another internal four-day match at Old Trafford, while England will have their own three-day intra-squad match in Southampton starting on 1 July.
Gabriel is officially only on the list of reserves as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Holder, rated as the number one all-rounder in Test cricket, did not bowl because of a minor ankle injury.
There has been no international cricket since Australia beat New Zealand in a behind-closed-doors one-day international in Sydney on 13 March.
