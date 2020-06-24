Cricketers back home from T&T

Several Guyanese cricketers who ply their trade in Trinidad and Tobago arrived home on Friday last following the cancellation of the season there due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The season was abandoned in March and the cricketers were forced to remain in the Twin Island Republic for almost three months since it was difficult to obtain flights due to the lockdown. The cricketers are Steve Ramdass, Kandasammy Surujnarine, Garfield Benjamin and Demetri Cameron.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Ramdass, who plays for Lusignan SC locally, said he is happy to be back home after such a long wait.

Ramdass plays for Evergreen Sports Club in Trinidad and at the time of the abandonment of the season, his team was second on the points table in the Trinidad and Tobago National League (championship) – a two-day tournament.

Ramdass played in three games and scored 120 runs from four innings with a highest score of 50 not out which came against Cedar Hill. He picked up eight wickets.

Ramdass explained that during his stay in Trinidad he was taken care of by his club. “I wanted to come home after the season was called off, but I couldn’t get a flight at the time and it was very frustrating,” he added.

Ramdass said that he did his fitness drills on a daily basis in his apartment and that he missed playing the game.

He informed that he had to pay US$300 extra on his return ticket since it was a chartered flight and US$250 to get tested before he could have bored the flight. “This test had to be done in Trinidad since the result had to be submitted to the Guyana Consulate there before approval was granted to travel,” he noted.

Ramdass along with the other cricketers are currently on a seven-day self quarantine at home. He indicated that the Ministry of Public Health would make contact with him on a daily basis.

He expressed gratitude to Evergreen SC and the Guyana Task Force (Guyana Consulate).