Cops re-arrest former security guard who posed with weapons in video

Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jermaine Kingston, the security guard who allegedly posed with high-powered weapons while making comments that appeared to incite violence, is back in custody.
A police official made this confirmation yesterday while indicating that investigators had prepared a report for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
Kaieteur News understands that the report has still not been submitted.
According to the official, Kingston was released on station bail, and was re-arrested when he returned to the station, as he had been ordered to.
The official was responding to media that Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, was on Sunday served with an order to release Kingston, since the statutory 72 hours of detention had passed and no application was made to extend the period.
Joshua Marcus, through attorney-at-law Everton Lammy Singh, made an application of habeas corpus in favour of Kingston. The matter was heard by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall via Zoom.
She ruled that Kingston should be immediately released and that costs of $150,000 be awarded to the applicant.
The 26-year-old Kingston was recently employed at the Nazerdeen Mohamed (NM) Security firm.
He had not yet been allowed to carry a firearm as was merely manning the front gate at the time.
Police arrested him on June 17 last following the circulation of an online video in which he appeared to be posing with several high-powered weapons, while apparently making comments that seemed to incite violence.
Police also seized several high-powered rifles from NM Security Firm’s Berbice location.
Officials at the security firm have denied that the weapons seen in the video are theirs. A senior official stated that Kingston was a ‘gate man’ at the Jumbo-Jet who sanitized customers.
The suspect had only been working with NM Security Services for about three months.
He was previously employed as a security guard and authorized to carry weapons with KGM security.
Jun 24, 2020BBC Sport – Top-level cricket was played for the first time in the world since March as West Indies began their intra-squad warm-up match at Old Trafford. Kraigg Brathwaite, captaining his...
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 23, 2020
Jun 23, 2020
Jun 22, 2020
Here is what the great philosopher, Spinoza once wrote of humans. “I have striven not to laugh at human actions, not... more
It is part of unwritten conventions that governments should not sign major agreements or make major appointments after... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Three U.S. Senators, who have done little to advance the interests of the Caribbean and with whom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]