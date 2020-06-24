CCJ judges to write English exams

Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
De Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee run to de CCJ. Dem appeal de decision of the Court of Appeal because it look like dem nah want tek no chance with de Lolo man.
Dem boys nah give dem wrong. De man true to form. De man as predictable as the rising sun. Everything he do gat some people smiling and some bawling.
Dem boys agree with de Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee. Dem boys, too, nah trust de man.
But is karma fuh de Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee. When dem boys skin-up de purchasing of the radio sets and pliers and dem other things, de Pee-Pee-Cee na bat a eye lid.
Was like dem begging fuh a chance fuh de same man who now giving dem mo headaches dan Mingo.
Dem boys think dat de Bingo man had de Man of de Year award fuh 2020 lock.
But when dem boys read de Lolo man summary of observation, dem boys seh de Lolo man fly pass de Bingo. He tek de cake.
De man is a court and law unto heself fuh be discounting all of dem votes.
Dem boys nearly faint away when he declare de Coalition pun de Corentyne…de same area wha dem never win and where dem send home thousands sugar workers.
Dat is like de Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee winning South Georgetown.
Dat is why dem school children want Mingo fuh mark dem test papers. He does add mo dan he subtract. But de Lolo man only know subtraction.
Is more dan 115,000 votes he tek off. Dat is quarter of de votes all dem people in Guyana cast.
De election results deh pun pause again until de CCJ dem dun rule.
Dem judge at the CCJ must be wondering wha dem do in dem former life fuh get subject to all dem examinations.
Fuss de elections was about Maths; now is about English.
Leh we hope dat it not become about geography.
Talk half and remember dat all dis could have been avoided if GEE-CUM de bring out dem Statements of Poll.
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 23, 2020
Jun 23, 2020
Jun 22, 2020
