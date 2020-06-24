CARICOM Chair reiterates winner to March 2 Elections should be declared using recount results

Even as the Caribbean Court of Justice has put a stay on the declaration on the final declaration of the results of Guyana’s election, CARICOM Chair, Mia Mottley, has issued a statement calling for all parties to stand by the recount results.

In the statement just issued, Mottley – under whose authority the national elections recount was supervised – stated:

“The CARICOM Observer Team was of the unshakeable belief that the people of Guyana expressed their will at the ballot box on March 2 and that the results of the recount certified as valid by the staff of GECOM led to an orderly conclusion on which the declaration of the results of the Election would be made.

Therefore, we must ask – on what grounds and by what form of executive fiat does the Chief Elections Officer determine that he should invalidate 1 vote, far less over 115 000 votes when the votes were already certified as valid by officers of the Guyana Elections Commission in the presence of the political parties.”

The CARICOM leader urged Guyanese to remain patient and expressed CARICOM’s continued commitment to the ongoing process and seeing it come to an end.