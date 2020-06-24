ABCEU diplomats call on GECOM to declare results using recount figures

The Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz-Canto have called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to declare the results of the March 2, 2020 Elections using the figures emerging from the recount.

In a joint statement today, the foreign heads said “We believe election results are long overdue and, in that regard, we applaud the patience and peacefulness displayed by the people of Guyana. Pending the outcome of the appeal to the CCJ, we trust GECOM to meet its constitutional duty to issue a Declaration on the basis of the results of the Recount as confirmed by CARICOM, to ensure the democratic choice of the people is fulfilled.”