Latest update June 24th, 2020 2:07 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ABCEU diplomats call on GECOM to declare results using recount figures

Jun 24, 2020 News 0

The Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz-Canto have called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to declare the results of the March 2, 2020 Elections using the figures emerging from the recount.
In a joint statement today, the foreign heads said “We believe election results are long overdue and, in that regard, we applaud the patience and peacefulness displayed by the people of Guyana. Pending the outcome of the appeal to the CCJ, we trust GECOM to meet its constitutional duty to issue a Declaration on the basis of the results of the Recount as confirmed by CARICOM, to ensure the democratic choice of the people is fulfilled.”

Similar Articles

Sports

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

Jun 24, 2020

BBC Sport – Top-level cricket was played for the first time in the world since March as West Indies began their intra-squad warm-up match at Old Trafford. Kraigg Brathwaite, captaining his...
Read More
Cricketers back home from T&T

Cricketers back home from T&T

Jun 24, 2020

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this year

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this...

Jun 24, 2020

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

Jun 23, 2020

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder Should join dad as father/son pair to play FC Cricket

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder...

Jun 23, 2020

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019