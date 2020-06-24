107 recoveries, as COVID-19 cases increase to 206

Guyana has recorded a total of 107 recoveries to date as the total number of COVID-19 cases moves to 206, an increase of one after a whopping 21 jump in cases on Monday.

During the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, said “As of the 23rd June 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is now 206 and the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12. To date, 107 persons have recovered; in institutional isolation we now have 87 active cases and 22 cases in Institutional quarantine. There is one patient in the COVID-19 ICU.”

Focusing on repatriation of persons, the CMO said that this coincides with Phase I of the relaxation of measures.

“Guyana is at the crossroads in this pandemic. We must put a handle on the number of reported cases, and so I wish to plead with our repatriating nationals to act responsibly and provide the health authorities with accurate information on their arrival. This is the only way that the Ministry and the Surveillance Team will effectively be able to monitor you and manage the COVID -19 situation,” he said.

The CMO pointed out that, according to the ministry’s data, young males are the ones most seriously affected. Noting that the barber shop is one of the places young men tend to gather and socialize, Dr. Persaud urged the owners to ensure that physical distancing is observed; that there is no overcrowding, and that there is provision for hand washing as well as the wearing of mask by both the owners and the clients.

Additionally, he said “As it relates to children, you should look after them separately and not have them mingle with the general crowd; you can either set up appointments for them or have a special time when only children will be accommodated. The same situation pertains to the elderly. We must factor them in so that they are protected; we do not want to have them queue up; every effort must be made to give them priority.”

In the update citizens were reminded to call the hotlines in their communities if the need aroused.

Further, the Ministry’s Mobile Testing Units will be in at the Merriman’s Mall this week to offer screening and testing to the public.

According to World Health Organization, globally the total number of positive cases is 8,860,331 with 465,740 deaths. In the Region of the Americas the total number of positive cases is 4,370, 519 with 221,771 deaths.