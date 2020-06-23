Latest update June 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Two hospitalized in Corentyne shooting incident

Jun 23, 2020 News

– one suspect in custody

The Guyana Police Force in Berbice is investigating the alleged shooting of two males that resulted in them being hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Injured: Bhoopaul Roopnarine

Injured: Joel Fraser

Injured are Joel Fraser, a 22-year-old farmer of Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Bhoopaul Roopnarine, a 36-year-old self-employed man of Lot 1585 Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice. Doram Narine called “Papo”, 18 years, and a farmer of Lot 42 Friendship Village Corentyne, Berbice was taken to the Whim Police Station by a group of persons who identified him as one of the alleged suspects. He was arrested and is presently in police custody.
According to Nicholas Nandlall called Chanderpaul, an electrician/ businessman of Lot 21-22 Liverpool Village, Corentyne, he was in the company of his brother “Melville” and another “Joel” at Joel Fraser family friend’s house at Friendship. They were all imbibing together under the bottom house when a heated argument erupted between Fraser and the four unidentified males. It was during the argument that a shot was fired at Fraser by one of the men armed with the shotgun. Roopnarine who was standing in close proximity
was also injured. This publication understands that after Fraser was shot, he was then dragged by the men on to the street and dealt several lashes with pieces of wood.
The suspects then escaped on foot. Fraser was subsequently taken to the Whim Police Station by his uncle Garfield Gray and he was given a medical certificate and escorted by the police to the Port Mourant Hospital. Rooparine was also taken to the same hospital and both were referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they remain patients. Fraser is said to be in a stable condition with multiple injuries about his body while Roopnarine is nursing an injury to his right side knee and pubic area.

 

Features/Columnists

