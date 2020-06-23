Pregnant teen fished out of Berbice River died from drowning, blunt trauma to head

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh has determined that Berbice teen, Melissa Soman, died from drowning compounded by blunt trauma to the head. The post mortem examination carried out on the body of 17-year-old Soman of 58 Stanleytown was done by dissection at the Le Repentir Crematorium, Georgetown.

Police had arrested Dequan Adams, Soman’s boyfriend, who confessed to investigators that he became irate after he noticed her gyrating on another male at a party in Gaettroy Village, Berbice River. He told investigators that he then proceeded to assault her and the gentleman who she was seen with tried to intervene but was beaten as well.

Adams said he used a boat paddle and dealt Soman several lashes about her body and head before she plunged overboard to escape his assault; the man who she was seen with also jumped into the river but while he managed to surface the teen disappeared. Soman, who is also the mother of a 2-year-old, had left her home in Stanleytown a few months ago to live with the suspect who has been identified. Her sister had told the media that Adams appeared to be controlling and her now-dead sister was planning on severing the relationship.

Soman went missing in the Berbice River Wednesday night and her body was discovered floating in the vicinity of Gaettroy, Thursday afternoon. The flesh on her face and right hand appeared to be “eaten away by piranha fish”, police sources had said but the father of the teen, Paul Soman believes that his daughter’s face was burnt.

Charges are expected to be laid shortly against Adams.