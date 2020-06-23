Parika smash-up… Bikers were seen riding recklessly

New evidence reach this paper indicates that the bikers involved in the horrific Father’s Day smash-up at Parika, East Bank Essequibo were riding recklessly shortly before the accident.

Based on a video seen by Kaieteur News, about an hour before the accident, the group of bikers was seen without helmets or any protective gears on Middle Street, Pouderoyen, performing stunts while riding up and down the street.

In the video, while a biker was testing out the motorcycle before they went on the road, another biker is heard saying, “Bai, that thing don’t have propa brakes”, followed by another biker shouting “Man, you good bai.”

According to a resident of Middle Street, “Those boys don’t hear when people talk to them about them stunts they does be performing. They don’t wear helmet and them things, they act like they don’t care… many times I does see that same set of boys riding wild, wild on the road now watch how them two lost their life.”

Those two young men were 19-year-old Mickle Jones a mechanic of Middle Road Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and 21-year-old Shar Scott of Samaroo Dam Pouderoyen, WBD. On Sunday, Jones and Scott met their demise around 15:00 hrs, after a car licence plate PXX 9662, collided with their motorcycles along the EBE Public Road. Scott and Jones had left their homes just before midday on their motorcycles to join a gang of riders on a trip to Bushy Park, Parika.

This newspaper understands that the riders were heading to the area to attend a Father’s Day event. However, on their way back, it was alleged that a driver lost control of his car and slammed into the boys and two pillion riders. Scott and Jones received the full impact and died on the spot. Persons who saw what transpired immediately contacted police and an ambulance. When paramedics arrived, the friends were pronounced dead and the two injured were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

One of the pillion riders, Tyrese Maycock-Beckles, was sent home from the hospital yesterday with a fractured leg and other injuries to his body, while Gerald Rampersaud, a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) employee is still hospitalized but in a stable condition.