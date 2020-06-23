Latest update June 23rd, 2020 10:46 AM

Man stabbed to death parting fight

Jun 23, 2020 News 0

A man was stabbed to death on Sunday after he intervened in a fight between a Brazilian miner and his reputed wife.
The man whose, only name was given as ‘Rakesh’ of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was slain at around 16:00 hrs at Turtle Creek Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven. Police said that the Brazilian miner and his wife were involved in a heated argument which became physical. The victim who was close by at the time went over to make peace by attempting to part the fight.
However, the suspect turned his attention to the victim and dealt him several stabs with a knife towards the neck and body causing the victim to collapse to ground. The suspect then fled the scene. Ranks who were at the time carrying out investigations at the Puruni Landing were notified of the incident and made their way to the area.
When they arrived, they examined the victim’s body and made arrangements for it to be transported to Bartica. The suspect’s reputed wife is assisting officers with their investigations.

