Lowenfield submits report giving APNU+AFC one seat majority -Dumped 115,000 votes

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has submitted a report to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) which would hand the victory in the March 2 polls to the APNU+AFC coalition, giving it a one-seat majority in the parliament.

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield

The report purports to dump 115,844 of the valid votes tabulated during the National Recount, reducing the total valid votes cast in the General Election from 460,352 to 344,508.
While the total valid votes cast from the National Recount shows the PPP/C winning 233,336 votes over the coalition’s 217,920 and the joinder’s 5,214, Lowenfield’s newly revised numbers give the coalition 171,825 votes over the PPP/C’s 166,343 votes and the joinder’s 3,348 votes.
Lowenfield’s revised numbers in this report differ completely from his revised numbers in his preliminary report to the GECOM Chair, but the CEO has offered no explanation for that difference.
Also notable is that the three-day stay of the judgment handed down by the Court of Appeal yesterday is still in force, meaning that Lowenfield, by submitting this report, has sought to breach the Court Order.

New 2019