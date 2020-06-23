Govt. and Opposition building a house WITHOUT a plan

Latest update June 23rd, 2020 10:46 AM
Guyana took a US$20M loan from the World Bank and part of that money was used to hire a law firm to review our oil laws. But Guyana has not yet established policy guidelines for the oil and gas sector.
This is equivalent to Granger building a house without a plan.
The contract of the firm hired to revise our laws, we are told it is being fine-tuned at present. This is like Granger discussing with the contractor the price of the building, when it is going to be completed etc. without knowing what kind of house he wants.
Everybody knows that if you are building a house, you have to be able to tell the contractor about the design, size and materials to be used in the construction. You have to provide specifications about the inside and outside of the house.
It is the same principle when it comes to revising laws. The law firm undertaking the revisions, must be guided on how to safeguard and protect Guyana’s interests.
They have to be instructed as to what should be put into the revised laws so as, for example, to increase transparency, maximise the country’s financial returns, guarantee environmental safety, encourage local content and avoid the resource curse.
Those are some of the key features that should be part of the revised laws and regulations.
WITHOUT A POLICY, GUYANESE WILL BE DOOMED.
Jun 23, 2020The local golf industry will be given a major boost when the NexGen Golf Academy opens its doors to the public. The sport of golf has grown tremendously over the past few years here and this venture...
Jun 23, 2020
Jun 22, 2020
Jun 22, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
I am typing this piece here before I could read the different interpretations of the legal minds on the Court of Appeal... more
The Court of Appeal has ruled by a 2-1 majority that it has the jurisdiction to interpret the Constitution in relation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Three U.S. Senators, who have done little to advance the interests of the Caribbean and with whom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]