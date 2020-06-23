Latest update June 23rd, 2020 10:46 AM

Enmore teen killed, cousin critical in hit-and-run

Jun 23, 2020

A 16-year-old lad was killed and his cousin, 14, hospitalised after they were reportedly struck down on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Sheldon Major (dead) with his injured cousin, Christopher Pollard (Photo courtesy of Inews)

The dead teen was identified as Sheldon Major, while his injured cousin’s name was given as Christopher Pollard.
Kaieteur News understands that both boys are from Lot 76 Enmore, North ECD.
The two teens were discovered lying on the road motionless by passersby a little after 19:00hrs on Sunday.
Scattered debris from a vehicle were also seen close to where the injured lads were found.
Police were contacted and an ambulance was called in immediately. The boys were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Major was pronounced dead on arrival and his cousin admitted in a critical condition.
The police said they are investigating.
According to reports, the lads were struck while returning from a visit at a relative.

 

