Cop among two arrested for Friendship robbery

A police rank is among two persons detained in connection with a robbery that took place on June 19 at Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The robbery took place at around 20:00 hrs at a snackette located along the Friendship Railway Embankment.

In a video footage seen by this publication, a man walked into the snackette and approached the owner. He then took out a handgun from his waist and pointed it at the individual and relieved the person of an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables while the other customers ran away in fear.

The bandit then made good his escape in a white car, which pulled up shortly after. The matter was reported and a manhunt was launched by police for the suspect; however, residents from a nearby village were able to locate the suspect before police.

He was captured by the said residents beaten before being handed over to investigators. It was during an interrogation carried out by the ranks that the suspect told police that one of their fellow officers was his accomplice in the said robbery.

The suspect alleged that the officer was the driver of the white get-away car. He also made allegations that this same cop was involved in multiple armed robberies.

Commander of Division ‘B’, Royston Andries-Junor said that the rank has since been detained and is currently under investigation for the allegations made against him.

He also detailed that the rank is part of a special patrol unit from the Cove & John Police Station.