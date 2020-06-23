“Be a true leader, concede and let our country move forward”

– Arya Samaj Community to President Granger

Yet another entity is calling for President David Granger to concede and admit the APNU+AFC coalition was defeated in the March 2 polls. The Arya Samaj community of Guyana, as a part of the Centre for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Guyana, said that the President should do so with “grace and dignity”.

“The Elections are over,” the organization said in a statement, “A count was done as well as a recount, under the watchful eyes of the representatives of several local and international organisations. The winners have been identified. Even GECOM has made a decision to accept the recount results, that is that the PPP/C has won the elections.”

It explained that an atmosphere of mistrust, hate and fear is being created when the coalition “unlawfully” holds on to power and misleads its supporters.

“When this is over,” the release said, “we as Guyanese will have to live together, help one another and be there for each other. We will have to be our brother’s keeper.”

It said that the President’s posturing is not boding well for relations among Guyanese, who are to peacefully co-exist and love each other.

“It is instead,” the entity stated, “causing more pain especially to your loyal supporters, who are still holding on to your words as a beacon.”

The Yajur Veda in 22.22 identifies, said the Arya Samaj, with a leader who is versed in following the scriptures as serves the welfare of the People with integrity and honesty.

The statement concluded: “The founder of the Arya Samaj, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati worked tirelessly for the political, religious and cultural emancipation of the country. And the motto of the Arya Samaj says ‘Make the Universe Noble’. We, therefore, see it as our national duty to call on you to be a true leader, concede and let our country move forward.”