An unintended consequence

DEAR EDITOR,

For once, there is an unintended consequence that is supremely positive. The economic havoc that coronavirus is visiting on the world has surely reduced greenhouse gas emissions in a way that no coordinated actions by nations could have hoped for.

We will come out of this pandemic. The world will survive. But the recovery will require sacrifice, and therein lies the second unintended consequence.

We, the citizenry of the world, can tell corporations and governments alike that if they want our participation in this shared sacrifice, then these are our conditions: Sustainability is part of everything we do from now on, and we must engineer and innovate our way out while reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

Yours,

Rooplall Dudhnath