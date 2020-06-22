Vendor shot in brazen robbery at La Penitence Market

Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:26 AM
Bandits escaped on a motorcycle with an undisclosed sum of cash after shooting a La Penitence Market vendor at around 12.45 hrs yesterday in the vicinity of Saffon Street and Trench Road.
The victim was reportedly shot in the back and was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
Eyewitnesses said the man and his sons were selling from their truck when two men rode up on a blue Jialing motorcycle.
The pillion rider disembarked, held the men at gunpoint and relieved the father of his money.
As the robbers were about to escape, the vendor and son reportedly began pelting them with plantains and oranges. The robbers responded by shooting at their victims before riding away.
Two bullets reportedly struck the father. He was rushed to the Georgetown public hospital. Prior to that incident, two Chinese nationals were robbed in the same location by four youths on foot.
The thieves escaped with cash, vegetables and other valuables. The Chinese nationals were reportedly shopping at the time the robbery took place.
