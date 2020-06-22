Two killed, two critical in Parika smash-up

Latest update June 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A teenager and his friend were killed and two others critical in a late afternoon smash-at le Destin Village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Dead are 19-year-old Mickle Jones a mechanic of Middle Road Pourderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and 21-year-old Shar Scott of Samaroo Dam Pourderoyen, WBD.The two young men met their demise at 15:00 hrs. after a car licence plate PXX 9662, collided with their motorcycles along th
e EBE Public Road.Scott and Jones had left their homes j
ust before midday on their motorcycles to join a gang of riders on a trip to Bushy
Park, Parika.
This newspaper understands that the riders were heading to the area to attend a Father’s Day event.
However, on their way back it was alleged that a driver lost control of his car and slammed into the boys and two others.
Scott and Jones received the full impact and died on the spot. Persons who saw what transpired immediately contacted police and an ambulance.When paramedics arrived the friends were pronounced dead and the two injured were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, another motorcyclist was killed at around 15:25 hrs in another accident at Golden Grove East Coast
Demerara (ECD)
Police said that the youth was speeding along the East Coast Demarara public road and reportedly slammed into a parked car. Video footage of the accidents can be seen on the following links:
