Latest update June 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

Jun 22, 2020 News 0

Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Sports

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020

The Executive Committee of the Association of Pan American Sports Confederations (ACODEPA) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) regrets the death of William Millerson. Millerson, who was a dear...
Read More
Harding’s dream is to play professional volleyball Wants GVF to implement more Referee, Coaches training

Harding’s dream is to play professional...

Jun 22, 2020

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in 40 years

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone...

Jun 21, 2020

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

Jun 21, 2020

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite Christensen

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite...

Jun 21, 2020

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Jun 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Europe is leading the way

    America is the world’s richest and most powerful nation. It has economic might backed by the world’s most powerful... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019