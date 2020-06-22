Latest update June 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police sergeant, 24, dies after slamming into parked cars on E’bo Public road

Jun 22, 2020 News 0

The cars that Persaud slammed into.

A Guyana Police Force sergeant lost his life on the Essequibo Public road yesterday afternoon, after slamming into three parked vehicles in front of an auto parts store.
He has been identified as Lakhan Persaud, 24, also known as ‘Rav’. The police sergeant lived at Colombia on the Essequibo Coast.
Kaieteur News understands that the accident occurred sometime around 14:00hrs on the Land of Plenty Public Road.
Persaud was the driver of a white Toyota, which bore licence number PRR 5764. Reports are that he was proceeding south along the public road, reportedly at a fast rate, when he lost control of his vehicle.
As a result, the vehicle plowed into three cars, which were parked outside of an auto spares store. His car overturned and Persaud was pinned beneath.
Onlookers pulled the unconscious policeman from the wreck, but Persaud reportedly succumbed before reaching the Suddie Public Hospital.
His body was taken to the Onderneeming Morgue, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020

The Executive Committee of the Association of Pan American Sports Confederations (ACODEPA) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) regrets the death of William Millerson. Millerson, who was a dear...
Read More
Harding’s dream is to play professional volleyball Wants GVF to implement more Referee, Coaches training

Harding’s dream is to play professional...

Jun 22, 2020

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in 40 years

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone...

Jun 21, 2020

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

Jun 21, 2020

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite Christensen

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite...

Jun 21, 2020

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Jun 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Europe is leading the way

    America is the world’s richest and most powerful nation. It has economic might backed by the world’s most powerful... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019