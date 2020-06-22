Police sergeant, 24, dies after slamming into parked cars on E’bo Public road

Latest update June 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A Guyana Police Force sergeant lost his life on the Essequibo Public road yesterday afternoon, after slamming into three parked vehicles in front of an auto parts store.
He has been identified as Lakhan Persaud, 24, also known as ‘Rav’. The police sergeant lived at Colombia on the Essequibo Coast.
Kaieteur News understands that the accident occurred sometime around 14:00hrs on the Land of Plenty Public Road.
Persaud was the driver of a white Toyota, which bore licence number PRR 5764. Reports are that he was proceeding south along the public road, reportedly at a fast rate, when he lost control of his vehicle.
As a result, the vehicle plowed into three cars, which were parked outside of an auto spares store. His car overturned and Persaud was pinned beneath.
Onlookers pulled the unconscious policeman from the wreck, but Persaud reportedly succumbed before reaching the Suddie Public Hospital.
His body was taken to the Onderneeming Morgue, where it awaits a postmortem examination.
