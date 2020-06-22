Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Latest update June 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Executive Committee of the Association of Pan American Sports Confederations (ACODEPA) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) regrets the death of William Millerson.
Millerson, who was a dear friend of current head of the GOA, K.A. Juman-Yassin, passed away in his native Curacao on Saturday after resisting a lethal and long illness. During his life, Millerson was an outstanding Karate athlete, President of his National Olympic Committee, President of the Pan American Karate Sports Confederation and member of the executive committee of ACODEPA.
GOA boss K.A. Juman-Yassin extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning.
Jun 22, 2020The Executive Committee of the Association of Pan American Sports Confederations (ACODEPA) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) regrets the death of William Millerson. Millerson, who was a dear...
Jun 22, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
Jun 20, 2020
My wife, Janet is the opposite of me in certain spheres. She does not like politics at all. She eschews discussions about... more
America is the world’s richest and most powerful nation. It has economic might backed by the world’s most powerful... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Three U.S. Senators, who have done little to advance the interests of the Caribbean and with whom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]