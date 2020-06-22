Latest update June 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020 Sports 0

The Executive Committee of the Association of Pan American Sports Confederations (ACODEPA) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) regrets the death of William Millerson.
Millerson, who was a dear friend of current head of the GOA, K.A. Juman-Yassin, passed away in his native Curacao on Saturday after resisting a lethal and long illness. During his life, Millerson was an outstanding Karate athlete, President of his National Olympic Committee, President of the Pan American Karate Sports Confederation and member of the executive committee of ACODEPA.
GOA boss K.A. Juman-Yassin extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning.

 

