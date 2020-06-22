Harding’s dream is to play professional volleyball Wants GVF to implement more Referee, Coaches training

By Sean Devers

At 26, Vance Harding is widely regarded in the local Volleyball fraternity as the best player in Guyana and confirms that despite where you come, you can be the best at what you do.

The outside hitter made his International debut for Guyana in 2015.

Harding was born on August 17, 1993 to Valerie David and Virgil Harding and has nine siblings.

He grew up in the beautiful sub region of Barima Waini a place called Mabaruma settlement or as the locals would say “Jungle” where he att

ended the Mabaruma Primary then to North West Secondary school.

The talented Harding is currently completing his associate degree in Architectural Engineering at the University of Guyana.

“I was involved in athletics from the time I started primary school, I was one of the best 100, 200 and400-meter runner and also took part in high and long jumps and throwing the discus, shot put and javelin,” said Harding.

The National Volleyball player remembered his days growing in Essequibo, the largest but least populated of Guyana’s three Counties.

“I Grew up with my Grandmother Ms. Imelda John, who was the pillar of discipline and very strict with home training.

For me and some of my siblings she was the one who we gained most of our day-to-day skills from. Although I had to toe a straight line while living with her, I have fond memories of the very adventures with my friends from my small but beautiful community.

We would fetch water from the water ponds, play football in the rain on the ballfield and catch crab in the creeks with Chris and the boys,” Harding added.

He informed that growing up was challenging but it made him learn to appreciate things in life that many may not value.

“I first became interested in volleyball through a former Nation Volleyball player Mr. Leon Gilkes who resides in Mabaruma township.”

Harding is currently playing for the Castrol Strikers Volleyball club and lives in Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara.

He says balancing academics and volleyball was not a challenge as volleyball for him was a means of relaxation to release him from the usual stress of studies.

“Volleyball was not played in my Secondary school while I attended there, however recently Mr. Leon Gilkes was able to get the students involved in an in-school competition which I am very happy about.”

Harding’s favourite play is a shoot play from the outside, while his favourite sports person is former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

“I have represented Guyana in International tournaments; they are the South American Volleyball Championship in Brazil and Rosario Beach Volleyball Games in Argentina.

For fun I enjoy a social life that encourages laughter among my peers as well as a good game of volleyball,” said Harding.

“My most memorable match was a match against Colombia in the South American Volleyball Championship where we preformed way above our ranked level at the time,” recounted the talented Harding.

Looking ahead, Harding said his dream as a volleyball player is to play a part of a league as a professional volleyball player and to see the development of volleyball and its players throughout Guyana.

“The current standard of volleyball is satisfactory with lots of potential and room for improvement, to remove these challenges I would recommend that volleyball be implemented into primary schools from grade 5.

After completing my time as a volleyball player I would like to use North Nation Inc. to promote the development of

volleyball as a coach while building my career as an architect,” stated Harding.

“The Covid-19 pandemic affected me personally by preventing me from being able to access training facilities which meant I have had no volleyball training sessions since the lockdown, however, I was able to get involved in CrossFit so as to keep my fitness level up,” continued the well-spoken UG student.

He said the main persons who have helped him through his volleyball career are his mom Valerie David, Dilshan better known as Apache, Ian Wills, Levi Nedd, Leon Gilkes, Rodney Fredricks and not forgetting the great Clarence Williams.

“I believe that the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) should implement training for better referees and coaches, which would make them qualified enough to make a difference in the game, another way that volleyball can be developed is through promotion of the sport which I have begun doing through North Nation Inc. which you can find on Facebook,” Harding concluded.