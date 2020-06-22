Do you know what my wife told me about Joyce Sinclair?

My wife, Janet is the opposite of me in certain spheres. She does not like politics at all. She eschews discussions about society and sociology. We have been married for 41 years now, and many decades ago this is what she said to me about Joyce Sinclair.

We were talking about Ms. Sinclair because my wife is an intense admirer of this fantastic Guyanese woman who just died. During the conversation here is what she said: “Frederick, if there is anyone I would like to be like, it is Joyce Sinclair.” I would never forget those words because it wasn’t like her to say things like that.

Ms. Sinclair taught my wife at the then all-girls school – The Bishop’s High School. She later attended lessons at Ms. Sinclair’s home. About 20 years after she got to know Ms. Sinclair in another way – through meeting her when I would speak to her in the supermarket or on the roadways.

Guyana has lost one of the most principled, moral, likeable, urbane humans this country ever produced. It will break my wife’s heart if because of COVID-19 restrictions she would not be able to attend the service. I hope there are arrangements in place for people to attend.

Here is a story about Ms. Sinclair that I never wrote about because she would not have wanted it. I never thought of doing it either because she would have been pushed into people’s eyes because of my radical political activism.

As someone who grew up in abject poverty, I know education is the only survival mechanism. I digested five GCE subjects and never looked back ending up in the doctoral programme of one of the best universities in the world. So I have dedicated my life to seeing people get an education.

There was this person who was naturally talented and would make a great lawyer. They acquired three A level GCEs and gained entry into UG to do the first part of the law degree. But the UWI law programme in Trinidad was impossible to fund.

At the time I was a UG lecturer known nationally for my anti- government politics and anti-government newspaper columns. I have long decided that “nothing ventured, nothing gained”, so I went to see the secretary of Ms. Sinclair. She, at the time, was Permanent Secretary of the Public Service in the Desmond Hoyte Government.

I remember that day vividly. It is in my mind as I write. The secretary enquired if I had an appointment. I didn’t. She was not inclined to facilitate me. I told her it was urgent and personal but she was unmoved.

So I tried another angle. I implored that she just knock on the door and ask Ms. Sinclair if she would like to see Freddie Kissoon who is outside.

It worked. I was greeted with a smile. Then I put my foot in my mouth as I have done my entire life. I told her I was grateful that she saw me because I was in some mental discomfort in coming since I was fearful she would not see me because of who I was. This is what Ms. Sinclair told me – “I don’t care about people’s race and their politics; I am a professional woman, what is it you want to see me about?”

I described the economic circumstances of the person and said only a government scholarship to the Huge Wooding Law School would save this person. I asked if this helpless but yet talented student could be assisted. She told me she would only recommend the scholarship if the grades were high.

Since I praised the person, she expected it to be so. Ms. Sinclair kept her word and that law student went from one cloud to the other and never looked back as I once did.

The last time I saw Ms. Sinclair was at Bakewell on Albert Street. I insisted I pay for her pastries. She smiled. She carried that permanent smile with her. It would just naturally come with every human she met and chatted with. Ms. Sinclair did not leave any children for Guyana to embrace and that is a loss for this sad, tragic country that cries out for people like her.

How does one portray this excellent human that Guyana was blessed to have? She was not a person to be in the limelight. If asked why she would not want to feature prominently in society, I could anticipate her answer – “I just want to do my little bit quietly”. Guyana has lost one of its most multi-racial, decent, priceless gems that we may not have in a long time. Thanks for letting me know you, Ms. Sinclair.

