Construction worker, businessman robbed after leaving same bank

Police are trying to determine whether a specific gang is targeting individuals carrying out transactions at commercial banks.

This suspicion comes after a businessman and a construction worker were robbed following transactions at the same bank.

Two days ago, a 43-year-old construction worker was robbed at gunpoint of GYD$300,000 and two Galaxy Samsung cell phones. The attack occurred at around 12:45Hrs in front of the victim’s Farm, East Bank Demerara home.

Police said that the construction worker had returned from the Demerara Bank’s Diamond East Bank Demerara branch and parked in front of his house.

As he was exiting his vehicle a heavily tinted grey car with a HD number plate pulled up beside him. Three masked men with guns exited.

One of them relieved the construction worker of his cell phones and $100,000, while another entered his car and removed $200,000 from the glove compartment.

The robbers then sped off.

After a report was lodged with the police and a photograph posted of the perpetrator’s car, a businessman alleged that bandits using the same car had robbed him.

The businessman claimed that he had visited the Demerara Bank to transact business. He then drove down to Sheriff Street to purchase a meal.

As he sat in his car with his meal another car drove up. He alleged that a man with a gun emerged ordered him to step out of his vehicle.

The bandit relieved the businessman of $650,000 before escaping with an accomplice.