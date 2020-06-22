Belly wuk passing pun empty stomach

De guvment announce a six-stage reopening of de country. Phase One 1 nah much different though from the partial lockdown. De opening up bin start even before de guvment announce it. People bin seh dat dem can’t band dem belly no mo. Dem bin getting belly wuk pun empty stomach. And dem decide dem gat fuh find lil wuk fuh put food pun de table.

Things tough out deh. Money nah circulating. Business slow and wuk hard to find. Some people struggling fuh eat. But like de guvment nah understand dat. Dem boys wan know in which country de guvment living. Like dem ain’t know that dem gat people who walking around begging fuh wuk because dem gat picknee fuh feed.

De lockdown coming to an end soon and still de guvment nah seh nuttin’ about de relief packages to de most needy. Like was sheer bassa- bassa bin tekking place. De guvment bin ask people fuh apply fuh lil help biut dem boys nah hearing about no distribution. But people spending money fuh hire expensive lawyer fuh fight case.

Dem also busy preparing fuh share out land while de poor people still waiting fuh a food hamper. Dem boys wan know wah de COVID-19 Secretariat bin doing all these weeks. People still claiming dem nah get no hamper yet.

Is a shame dat de guvment allow some of dem social organization fuh outshine dem. Some cricket club sharing out hamper. Bryan Max cooking food and distributing. Nuff ah dem religious organizations trying fuh help. But like de guvment either bruk or dem folding dem hand. Talk half and wait fuh see who gan clap dem hand today!