World Yoga day in Guyana to be celebrated virtually today

Guyana will join the rest of the world today in celebrating the sixth annual international day of yoga, this time only virtually. In previous celebrations Guyanese attended yoga festivals organized by the High Commission of India to Guyana in open spaces such as the National Park among others.

The Commission had similarly planned for this year’s festival to be hosted at the Guyana National Stadium but the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction in response have made it impossible for this to happen.

Nevertheless, the Indian High Commission has found a solution: this year’s festival will be held virtually on social media platforms and local television stations.

The Indian High Commissioner, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa invites all Guyanese to tune in on Facebook, Instagram and various television channels for one hour to be a part of this festival.

The one hour session will commence at 10:00 hrs today and end at 11:00 hrs. Persons desirous of participating can attend on the High Commission of India’s Facebook page and Instagram account.

Dr. Srinivasa, a practitioner for three years, said that he wants persons to become more aware of yoga and experience its many health benefits. He explained that since he had started practising yoga, his wellbeing and lifestyle has improved drastically.

“I have been able work under pressure, control my emotions, live stress free and concentrate more”, said Dr. Srinivasa.

He added that it’s a gift from India to mankind to help them live a better lifestyle and encourages person to make it a part of their lives.